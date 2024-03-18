The Seattle Seahawks have shown “preliminary interest” in EDGE Randy Gregory, according to Josina Anderson.

Gregory, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver instead.

From there, Denver opted to trade Gregory and a seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick back in October.

In 2023, Gregory appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and 49ers and recorded 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pass defense.