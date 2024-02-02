Seahawks Hiring Leslie Frazier As Assistant Head Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are hiring former Bills DC Leslie Frazier as an assistant head coach.

Frazier will be joining Mike Macdonald’s staff in Seattle. He drew interest in recent weeks from the Dolphins and Raiders for their defensive coordinator jobs and he even interviewed for the Chargers’ head-coaching vacancy.

Frazier, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills. He stepped down as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.