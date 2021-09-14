Seahawks Hosted Five Players For Tryouts/Visits

The Seattle Seahawks brought in five players for workouts and visits on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

CB Tre Roberson RB L.J. Scott DE Jachai Polite WR De’Quan Hampton TE Michael Jacobson (visit)

The Seahawks are reportedly signing Jacobson to their practice squad.

Polite, 24, was selected in the third round out of Florida by the Jets in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,218,191 contract that includes a $1,118,194 signing bonus with the Jets.

However, New York waived Polite coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad. Seattle released him after a few weeks and he caught on with the Rams in September of 2019.

Since then, Polite has been on and off of the Rams’ practice squad. Los Angeles released him back in January.

In 2020, Polite appeared in 11 games for the Rams and recorded three total tackles and one sack.