NFL Transactions: Wednesday 4/17

49ers
- Signed WR Trent Taylor
Browns
- Placed WR Rashard Higgins, LB Christian Kirksey, and OT Justin Murray on the retired list
Cowboys
- Signed RB Royce Freeman
Raiders
- Received a roster exemption for international DE David Ebuka Aghoa
Saints
- Received a roster exemption for international K Charlie Smyth
Seahawks
- Placed P Jon Ryan on the retired list
