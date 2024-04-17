NFL Transactions: Wednesday 4/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Browns

Cowboys

Raiders

  • Received a roster exemption for international DE David Ebuka Aghoa

Saints

  • Received a roster exemption for international K Charlie Smyth

Seahawks

