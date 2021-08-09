Seahawks Hosted Six Players For Tryouts/Visits

The Seattle Seahawks brought in six free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

QB Quinten Dormady DB Dominique Martin OL Lukayus McNeil WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams TE Carson Williams EDGE Alex Tchangam

Ratliff-Williams, 24, wound up going undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.

Ratliff-Williams agreed to a futures contract with the Raiders in December of 2019. Unfortunately, he was waived during training camp and sat out last season.

During his college career at North Carolina, Ratliff-Williams appeared in 30 games and caught 80 passes for 1,340 yards while adding 74 yards on 14 carries to go along with nine total touchdowns. As a kick returner, Ratliff-Williams totaled 1,631 yards and two touchdowns.

Dormady, 25, wound up going undrafted out Central Michigan this past April. He originally committed to Tennessee as a four-star recruit out of high school before eventually transferring to the University of Houston and later Central Michigan.

During his college career, Dormady appeared in 24 games, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 3,602 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions over the course of five seasons.