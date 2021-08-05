Seahawks Hosted Three Free Agents

The Seattle Seahawks hosted TE Jibri Blount on Thursday and also worked out TE Michael Jacobson and LB Lakiem Williams, per Aaron Wilson.

Blount, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central back in May of 2021 but was later waived by the team on July 26.

The 6’7 former basketball player decided to convert to football as a tight end and is also the son of Steelers’ Hall of Fame CB Mel Blount.

Blount started his basketball career at Cleveland State before transferring to North Carolina Central. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.