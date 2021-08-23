Seahawks Hosting DT Geno Atkins For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are hosting DT Geno Atkins for a visit on Monday.

Atkins has been cleared from shoulder surgery and has been mulling his options this offseason.

He’d be a potentially big addition as a rotational interior pass rusher to a defensive line that already includes former Bengal Carlos Dunlap.

Atkins, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of a six-year, $56.423 million contract that included $31 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $65.3 million extension.

Atkins was set to make base salaries of $11.7 and $12.95 million the next two seasons when the Bengals released him back in March.

In 2020, Atkins appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded just one tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.