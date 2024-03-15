Seahawks Interested In DT Johnathan Hankins

Brady Henderson reports the Seahawks are interested in veteran DT Johnathan Hankins.

Hankins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the past two offseasons.

Las Vegas traded Hankins to the Cowboys back in October of last year. He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Hankins appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, and two pass defenses.