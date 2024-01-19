Seahawks Interviewed Dolphins’ Frank Smith, Meeting With Rams’ Raheem Morris Today

The Seattle Seahawks interviewed Dolphins OC Frank Smith on Thursday and will meet with Rams DC Raheem Morris on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Seahawks’ head coaching position:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interview)

Smith, 42, began his coaching career at Miami (Ohio) as a graduate assistant back in 2004. He later spent four years at Baylor before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Saints.

Smith had stints with the Bears and Raiders before the Chargers hired him as their run game coordinator/OL coach in 2021. He left to take the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator job in 2022.

Morris, 47, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.