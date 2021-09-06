Seahawks LT Duane Brown & S Quandre Diggs Return To Practice

According to multiple Seattle reporters, Seahawks LT Duane Brown and S Quandre Diggs both returned to practice on Monday, despite “holding in” for new contracts the past few weeks.

It’s unclear if the Seahawks have made changes to either player’s contract to get them to report.

Brown, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

In 2020, Brown started all 16 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Diggs, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.395 million contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $20.4 million extension in 2018.

The Lions traded Diggs midseason in 2019, however, to the Seahawks, swapping a seventh for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

In 2020, Diggs appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 64 total tackles with no sacks, five interceptions and 10 pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 52 safety out of 94 qualifying players.