Seahawks Make Five More Roster Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have waived LB Ben Burr-Kirven with a failed physical designation and placed four more players on the PUP list. 

Seahawks CB Tre Brown, LB Jon Rhattigan, OT Liam Ryan and fifth-round OLB Tyreke Smith were the players placed on the PUP list.

They still count against the 90-man roster and are eligible to come off the list at any time. 

Burr-Kirven, 23, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal.

Burr-Kirven unfortunately tore his ACL in training camp in 2021 and missed the entire season. 

In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.

