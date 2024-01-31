Seahawks Moving Forward With Second Interview For Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are bringing in Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for a second interview.

The two sides had their first interview yesterday in Baltimore. While Seattle wasn’t able to talk to Macdonald in the first round of virtual interviews earlier this month, it’s clear they’ve had significant interest.

It’s possible things could come together quickly here, as the Ravens are out of the playoffs. The only other team with an open vacancy is the Commanders and they’ve also shown interest in Macdonald.

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks coaching search as the news is available.