Seahawks Officially Sign CB Artie Burns, Waive DT Robert Cooper

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have officially signed CB Artie Burns to the roster.
Today's @Seahawks roster transactions:https://t.co/ad9mGhM9t7
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 23, 2023
In a corresponding move, the team waived DT Robert Cooper, who signed with the squad as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the draft.
Burns, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.
Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.
From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal last offseason.
In 2022, Burns appeared in three games for the Seahawks. He did not record any statistics.
