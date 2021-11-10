Seahawks & Patriots Still In The Mix For Odell Beckham Jr

Jake Heaps says the Seahawks remain very much in the mix to sign WR Odell Beckham and points out they are in the best position financially to offer more.

Jeremy Fowler confirms the Seahawks have been in contact with Beckham since he’s cleared waivers. And Mike Florio adds the Patriots are “definitely” still in on Beckham.

Reports earlier indicated that Beckham had narrowed his choice down to the Packers, Chiefs or Saints, but at the very least, it appears other teams haven’t given up on their pursuit.

Florio says there’s a belief in league circles that the Saints will ultimately win out. Other reports have stated Green Bay is his No. 1 preferred destination and at the beginning of the week there was reported mutual interest between him and Seattle.

Beckham officially cleared waivers on Tuesday and is free to sign with any team. He could make his decision as soon as today and it appears it’s going to come down to what he wants the most.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.