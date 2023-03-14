Seahawks Place Low-Round RFA Tender On S Ryan Neal

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the Seahawks have given S Ryan Neal the right of first refusal tender as a restricted free agent.

This will cost the Seahawks $2.627 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season and gives them the ability to match any deal Neal receives from another team.

Neal, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Illinois back in 2018. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Neal joined the Falcons before signing on with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He has re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past three seasons.

In 2022, Neal appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 66 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and eight pass defenses.