Seahawks Place S Jamal Adams On IR, Promote DB Gavin Heslop

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed DB Gavin Heslop to their active roster and placed S Jamal Adams on injured reserve.

Adams tore his labrum and suffered additional damage in his shoulder that ultimately required surgery, so this move was expected.

Adams, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks.

The option was slated to cost the Seahawks $9.86 million for the 2021 season. Seattle signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August.

In 2021, Adams appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 87 total tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks, two interceptions and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 63 safety out of 91 qualifying players.