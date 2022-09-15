Seahawks Placing S Jamal Adams On IR, Signing CB Teez Tabor From Falcons PS

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are placing S Jamal Adams on injured reserve. He adds Adams will need season-ending surgery on his torn quadriceps tendon.

To fill Adams’ spot on the roster, the Seahawks are signing CB Teez Tabor from the Falcons practice squad.

Adams, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks.

Seattle signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

In 2021, Adams appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 87 total tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks, two interceptions and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 63 safety out of 91 qualifying players.

Tabor, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Florida back in 2017. He was set to enter the third year of his four-year, $4.82 million rookie contract with $2.79 million guaranteed when Detroit cut him loose during final roster cuts.

Tabor had a short stint with the 49ers before catching on with the Bears in 2020. He stuck around on a futures deal for 2021 and was signed to the practice squad once the season began and eventually was promoted to the active roster.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 and signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Tabor appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded eight tackles and no interceptions.