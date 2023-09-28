Seahawks Promote LB Jon Rhattigan

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Thursday they have promoted LB Jon Rhattigan to the active roster.

He’s already played in three games this season as a practice squad elevation and needed to be promoted to continue playing.

Rhattigan, 24, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and again in 2023, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Rhattigan has appeared in three games for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle.