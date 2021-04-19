Seahawks Re-Sign ERFA DL Bryan Mone

The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed DL Bryan Mone to a one-year exclusive rights contract for the 2021 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Mone, 25, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2019. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

Since then, Mone has been on and off of their active roster.

In 2020, Mone appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.