Seahawks Re-Signing CB Sidney Jones

According to Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are re-signing CB Sidney Jones.

Garafolo adds the deal is for one year and $3.6 million, with incentives to get it up to $4.4 million.

Jones was traded to the Seahawks last year and ended up being relatively productive for them.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season and later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville eventually added Jones to their active roster. The Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75M contract in 2021 but traded him to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick coming out of camp.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 66 total tackles, no interceptions and 10 pass deflections.