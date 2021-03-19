Seahawks Re-Signing RB Chris Carson To Two-Year, $14.625M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are re-signing RB Chris Carson to a two-year, $14.625 million contract.

According to Adam Schefter, the contract is technically a three-year, $24.65 million contract, but it automatically voids after two years.

Carson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $2.46 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Carson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Carson appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 681 yards on 141 carries (4.8 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 37 receptions for 287 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We had Carson in our Top 50 2021 NFL Free Agents list.