Seahawks Re-Signing TE Cade Brewer, Waiving G Shamarious Gilmore

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they are re-signing rookie TE Cade Brewer and waiving G Shamarious Gilmore to get their roster down to the 80-player limit.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/AuHuGvD2mx — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 23, 2022

Brewer, 23, went undrafted out of Texas back in 2020 before catching on with the Seahawks.

He was released by the team recently but they are now opting to bring him back.

During his career with Texas, Brewer played in 55 games, starting 33. He was also named All-Big 12 honorable mention for 2021 after posting 22 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns.