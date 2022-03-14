Seahawks Re-Signing TE Will Dissly For Three Years, $24M

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are re-signing TE Will Dissly to a three-year, $24 million deal.

Seattle added TE Noah Fant in the trade involving Russell Wilson but apparently still felt the need to bolster the tight end position.

Dissly, 25, was selected in the fourth round out of Washington in 2018 by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $3,110,268 contract with the Seahawks and made a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Dissly was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Dissly appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 21 of 26 targets for 231 yards and one touchdown.