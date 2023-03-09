Seahawks Release G Gabe Jackson & LB Ben Burr-Kirven

The Seattle Seahawks officially released G Gabe Jackson and LB Ben Burr-Kirven on Thursday.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing these two players will free up $7,440,000 of available cap space while creating $4,762,223 in dead money.

Jackson, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.952 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $56 million extension that included $26 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2017.

Jackson made a base salary of $9.35 million for the 2020 season and was set to make that same amount in 2021 when the Raiders traded him to the Seahawks for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

He then signed a three-year, $22.575 million extension with the team that same year.

In 2022, he appeared in and started in 15 games at guard for Seattle.

Burr-Kirven, 25, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million contract with the team.

Burr-Kirven tore his ACL in 2021 and spent the 2022 season on the PUP list.

In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.