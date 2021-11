Seahawks Release QB Jake Luton From PS, Sign TE Tyler Mabry

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve signed TE Tyler Mabry to their practice squad and released QB Jake Luton from the unit.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

Luton, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Seahawks later signed Luton to their active roster at the start of the season and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.

During his college career at Idaho and Oregon State, Luton threw for 5,630 yards while completing 62.2 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 29 games.