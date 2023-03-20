Seahawks Releasing DL Al Woods

The Seattle Seahawks have announced that they’ve released DL Al Woods.

Woods, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2010 season.

Woods has played for a number of teams including the Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks, and Titans before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2018. From there, he returned to the Seahawks for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

The Jaguars signed Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million contract but he opted out of the 2020 season. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal during the 2020 offseason.

From there, Seattle opted to re-sign Woods once again last year to a two-year extension

In 2022, Woods appeared in 14 games for Seattle and recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defended.