Seahawks Releasing Veteran OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are releasing OT Cedric Ogbuehi on Monday.

Garafolo expects Ogbuehi to generate decent interest as a free agent.

Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million last year and brought him back again in 2021.

In 2021, Ogbuehi has appeared in one game for the Seahawks, making one start for them.