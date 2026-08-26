Seahawks Reportedly Expected To Finalize Deal With Terrion Arnold In Coming Days

Despite reports of the two sides agreeing to terms, the Seahawks still have not officially put pen to paper on a contract for former Lions CB Terrion Arnold.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports the expectation is for Arnold to officially sign with the team on August 29th. He would then be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list the next day during roster cuts.

The Seahawks initially seemed to think Arnold would be able to practice and play with the team while his legal situation worked out, but they later received indication from the league that Arnold would be put on the exempt list once signed. That lessened the urgency for a deal, though one is still expected to get done.

The former first-round pick had his first court appearance in late June after turning himself in on four charges each of kidnapping and armed robbery, which in Florida carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Florida state attorney’s office accused Arnold of “coordinating and directing” the robbery and beating of Arnold’s personal driver and two of the driver’s associates by several of Arnold’s co-defendants. This came after Arnold accused the driver of arranging the theft of more than $250,000 in cash and goods from an Airbnb in February, per Dave Birkett.

The Lions responded to the charges by cutting ties with Arnold. He visited several teams before agreeing to terms with the Seahawks.

Arnold, 23, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold was entering the third year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract, which included a $7,251,788 signing bonus when he was let go this offseason following his arrest.

In 2025, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception, and eight pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Arnold as the news becomes available.