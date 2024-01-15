Seahawks Request Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have put in a request to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

Quinn’s name was linked to Seattle as a leading candidate immediately after they moved on from HC Pete Carroll last week, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

He has virtual interviews with four other teams this week.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Quinn and the Seahawks as the news is available.