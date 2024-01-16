Seahawks Request Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have requested permission to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson.

Johnson is one of the top coaching candidates on the market this year and has a busy schedule with five interview requests on his docket so far.

Seattle’s list of coaching candidates includes:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

