Seahawks Request To Interview Broncos DC Ed Donatell For DC Job

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have requested to meet with Broncos DC Ed Donatell for their defensive coordinator job.

Seattle parted ways with Ken Norton on Monday and is beginning the search for its next defensive coordinator.

Donatell, 64, began his coaching career back in 1979 as a graduate assistant at Kent State. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 1990 when they hired him as their secondary coach.

From there, Donatell worked for a number of teams including the Broncos, Packers, Falcons, Jets, and 49ers before the Bears hired him as their DBs coach for the 2015 season. He was hired to Denver’s staff as its defensive coordinator in 2019.