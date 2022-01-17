Seahawks Expected To Part Ways With DC Ken Norton Jr

Bob Condotta and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times are reporting that the Seahawks are expected to part ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

According to the report, Seahawks assistant head coach/defensive line coach Clint Hurtt is expected to be an internal candidate for the job while veteran assistant coach Ed Donatell could be on the short list of candidates.

The Seahawks were expected to make some staff changes this offseason and considering how poorly the defense played last year, it’s not surprising that they’re starting there.

Norton Jr, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2010 as their linebackers coach. After five years in Seattle, Norton Jr departed to become the Raiders’ defensive coordinator in 2015 but was, unfortunately, fired in 2018.

The 49ers hired Norton as their assistant head coach/LBs coach before he landed the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator job soon after.

In 2021, the Seahawks’ defense ranked No. 28 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest yards allowed and No. 31 in fewest passing yards allowed.