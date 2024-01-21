Seahawks Scheduling Second Interviews With Several HC Candidates

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are setting up several second interviews with a list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

Pelissero mentions the following coaches will have a second interview, adding there could be more to come:

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Giants OC Mike Kafka

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks head coaching search as the news is available.