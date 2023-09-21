Seahawks Sign CB Teez Tabor To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks signed CB Teez Tabor to the practice squad on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

DE Levi Bell DB Lance Boykin DT Matthew Gotel C Joey Hunt WR Cade Johnson TE Tyler Mabry LB Patrick O’Connell DB Ty Okada RB SaRodorick Thompson WR Easop Winston LB Jon Rhattigan T Jason Peters NT Carl Davis WR Tyjon Lindsey CB Teez Tabor OLB Tyreke Smith

Tabor, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Florida back in 2017. He was set to enter the third year of his four-year, $4.82 million rookie contract with $2.79 million guaranteed when Detroit cut him loose during final roster cuts.

Tabor had a short stint with the 49ers before catching on with the Bears in 2020. He stuck around on a futures deal for 2021 and was signed to the practice squad once the season began and eventually was promoted to the active roster.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 and signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. However, he was signed to the Seahawks’ active roster in September and finished out the year.

Tabor signed with the Colts this offseason but was let go in August.

In 2022, Tabor appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine total tackles and no interceptions.