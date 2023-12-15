Seahawks Sign DE Hamilcar Rashed To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed DE Hamilcar Rashed to their practice squad on Friday.

Rashed, 25, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2021. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

New York brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season but elected to cut him loose. He was claimed by the Steelers and signed to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Rashed signed a future contract with the Buccaneers this past January before being waived at the start of the season.

During his four-year college career, Rashed appeared in 43 games and made 28 starts, recording 143 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses.