Seahawks Sign Four Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve signed four players to contracts for their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

S Joshua Moon

DT Walter Palmore

DE Marcus Webb

S LaDarius Wiley

Palmore, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Palmore eventually signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad and returned to Dallas on a futures contract this past January. However, he was just recently waived.

During his two years at Missouri, Palmore recorded 27 tackles, one sack and two passes defended over the course of 16 games.