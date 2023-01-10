Seahawks Sign LB Chris Garrett To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Chris Garrett to the practice squad.

The @Seahawks signed LB Chris Garrett to the practice sqaud this morning. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 10, 2023

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

T Greg Eiland WR Cade Johnson RB Darwin Thompson LB Aaron Donkor (International) QB Sean Mannion OT Jalen McKenzie C Joey Hunt DB Xavier Crawford WR Easop Winston LB A.J. Johnson RB Godwin Igwebuike WR Jaylen Smith DT Jarrod Hewitt TE Jacob Hollister DB Chris Steele WR Connor Wedington OLB Chris Garrett

Garrett, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Rams out of Concordia in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal when the Rams waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and spent nearly the whole season there before being released.

In 2021, Garrett appeared in one game for the Rams but did not record any stats.