Seahawks Sign LB Chris Garrett To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Chris Garrett to the practice squad.
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 10, 2023
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- T Greg Eiland
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Darwin Thompson
- LB Aaron Donkor (International)
- QB Sean Mannion
- OT Jalen McKenzie
- C Joey Hunt
- DB Xavier Crawford
- WR Easop Winston
- LB A.J. Johnson
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- WR Jaylen Smith
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- TE Jacob Hollister
- DB Chris Steele
- WR Connor Wedington
- OLB Chris Garrett
Garrett, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Rams out of Concordia in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal when the Rams waived him coming out of the preseason.
He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and spent nearly the whole season there before being released.
In 2021, Garrett appeared in one game for the Rams but did not record any stats.
