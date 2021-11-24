Seahawks Sign RB B.J. Emmons To PS, Cut WR Cade Johnson

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad and released WR Cade Johnson to make room for him. 

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DT Myles Adams
  2. LB Aaron Donkor (International)
  3. G Greg Eiland
  4. WR Aaron Fuller
  5. DT Jarrod Hewitt
  6. RB Josh Johnson
  7. G Pier-Olivier Lestage
  8. WR Cody Thompson
  9. DB Michael Jackson
  10. G Phil Haynes
  11. DB Gavin Heslop
  12. LB Tanner Muse
  13. TE Ryan Izzo
  14. WR Phillip Dorsett
  15. TE Tyler Mabry
  16. LB Edmond Robinson
  17. RB B.J. Emmons 

Emmons, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in May. He was cut loose after a month and signed on with the Raiders.

He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad but was released after a week. 

During his college career, Emmons recorded 123 rushing attempts for 526 yards (4.3 YPC) and eight touchdowns, to go along with seven receptions for 38 yards (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns. 

