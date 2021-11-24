Seahawks Sign RB B.J. Emmons To PS, Cut WR Cade Johnson

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad and released WR Cade Johnson to make room for him.
The @Seahawks made two practice squad moves this morning. https://t.co/yyIVZ5A5O3
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 24, 2021
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Myles Adams
- LB Aaron Donkor (International)
- G Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- RB Josh Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- WR Cody Thompson
- DB Michael Jackson
- G Phil Haynes
- DB Gavin Heslop
- LB Tanner Muse
- TE Ryan Izzo
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Edmond Robinson
- RB B.J. Emmons
Emmons, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in May. He was cut loose after a month and signed on with the Raiders.
He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad but was released after a week.
During his college career, Emmons recorded 123 rushing attempts for 526 yards (4.3 YPC) and eight touchdowns, to go along with seven receptions for 38 yards (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!