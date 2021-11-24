Seahawks Sign RB B.J. Emmons To PS, Cut WR Cade Johnson

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad and released WR Cade Johnson to make room for him.

The @Seahawks made two practice squad moves this morning. https://t.co/yyIVZ5A5O3 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 24, 2021

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

Emmons, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in May. He was cut loose after a month and signed on with the Raiders.

He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad but was released after a week.

During his college career, Emmons recorded 123 rushing attempts for 526 yards (4.3 YPC) and eight touchdowns, to go along with seven receptions for 38 yards (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.