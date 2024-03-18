Seahawks Signed OL Tremayne Anchrum

The Seattle Seahawks have announced that they’ve signed OL Tremayne Anchrum to a contract.

Anchrum, 25, was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.37 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free-agent for his career this offseason.

For his career, Anchrum has appeared in 31 games for the Rams with one start at right guard.