Seahawks Signing CB Artie Burns

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing CB Artie Burns to the roster.

He gets a one-year, $2 million deal from Seattle as the former first-round pick of the Steelers looks to restart his career after an unsuccessful stint with the Bears.

Burns, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

In 2021, Burns appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded 23 total tackles and six pass deflections.