Seahawks Signing CB Jameson Houston

Brady Henderson reports that the Seahawks are signing CB Jameson Houston to a contract.

Houston, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team in August.

Houston caught on with the Panthers during camp before being waived again during final roster cutdowns. He was signed by the Eagles late in the season to the practice squad and bounced on and off the roster before returning on a futures deal for 2021.

In 2020, Houston appeared in three games for the Eagles but did not record a statistic.