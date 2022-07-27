Seahawks Signing LB K.J. Wright To One-Day Contract To Retire With Team

The Seattle Seahawks announced they’ve signed LB K.J. Wright to a one-day contract to allow him to retire as a member of the team.

Wright has been available all offseason but made it clear he’d only sign with Seattle, either to play another year or to retire.

Wright, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He played out the final year of his four-year, $27 million contract that included $15,431,000 guaranteed and made a base salary of $7.2 million for the 2018 season.

Wright returned to the Seahawks on a two-year, $15 million deal in 2019. He made a base salary of $3.5 million in 2020 before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2021.

For his career, Wright appeared in 161 games over 11 years primarily with the Seahawks and for one year with the Raiders. He recorded 989 total tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, nine recoveries, six interceptions and 53 pass deflections.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.