Seahawks Signing OT George Fant

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing veteran OT George Fant, who began his career with Seattle.

Fant, 31, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He then became a free agent again in 2023, signing with the Texans on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Fant appeared in 16 games for the Texans, making 13 starts for them at tackle.