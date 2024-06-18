Seahawks Signing RB Ricky Person Jr.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Seahawks are signing USFL RB Ricky Person Jr. to a contract.

Person Jr., 24, caught on with the Ravens after going undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2022 but was later waived by the team and joined the Stallions in the USFL.

Wilson adds that Person chose to sign with the Seahawks despite having offers from several teams.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

We will have more on Person as it becomes available.