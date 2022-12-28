Seahawks Signing TE Jacob Hollister To Practice Squad

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are signing TE Jacob Hollister to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

T Greg Eiland WR Cade Johnson LB Vi Jones TE Tyler Mabry WR Bo Melton RB Darwin Thompson LB Aaron Donkor (International) QB Sean Mannion OT Jalen McKenzie DE Joshua Onujiogu C Joey Hunt DB Xavier Crawford WR Easop Winston LB A.J. Johnson RB Godwin Igwebuike WR Jaylen Smith DT Jarrod Hewitt TE Jacob Hollister

Hollister, 29, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.

He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo released him when paring its roster down to 53, however.

From there, Jacksonville signed Hollister to a one-year deal in September, where he was with the team for the remainder of the season. The Raiders signed him left offseason but waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad in September and was signed, once again, by the Raiders in November. However, Las Vegas cut him loose last week.

In 2022, Hollister has appeared in two games for the Vikings and three games for the Raiders but hasn’t recorded any statistics.