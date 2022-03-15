Seahawks Tender Five ERFAs Including S Ryan Neal

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have tendered five pending exclusive rights free agents.

The full list includes:

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Neal, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Illinois back in 2018. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Neal joined the Falcons before signing on with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He has re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

In 2021, Neal appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 49 total tackles, one sack, no interceptions and three pass deflections.