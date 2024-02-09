Seahawks To Hire Aden Durde As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks plan to hire Aden Durde as their new defensive coordinator under HC Mike Macdonald.

Durde coached the defensive line for the Cowboys and is an interesting upside hire for Seattle’s new coaching staff.

The Cowboys have also interviewed Durde about a promotion to defensive coordinator before settling on Mike Zimmer.

Durde, 44, began his coaching career as the Falcons’ defensive quality control coach in 2018. Atlanta later promoted him to outside linebackers coach for the 2020 season.

From there, the Cowboys hired Durde as defensive line coach in 2021 and he’s remained in the position ever since.