Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Jay Glazer reports that Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

It was already announced that Diggs would not be the Diggs was not traveling with the team, yet it now appears the situation is more dire.

You can expect Dallas to place Diggs on injured reserve in the coming days.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended in 11 starts.

We will have more information on Diggs as it becomes available.