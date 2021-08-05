Seahawks Waive WR Darvin Kidsy

The Seattle Seahawks officially waived WR Darvin Kidsy on Thursday.

Kidsy, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Southern back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, rookie contract with Washington and was waived at the start of the season and later signed to their practice squad.

Kidsy was on and off of Washington’s roster before the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad in December. He returned to Seattle this past January on a futures deal.

For his career, Kidsy has appeared in five games for Washington and caught one pass for eight yards.