Seahawks Willing To Wait For Ravens DC Mike Macdonald?

According to Ian Rapoport, if the Ravens win the AFC title game today, the Seahawks would have to wait until after the Super Bowl to speak with DC Mike Macdonald about their head coaching vacancy.

Seattle wasn’t able to get a first interview with Macdonald but the team remains interested in him for their coaching vacancy.

Rapoport says the Seahawks seem interested enough to be willing to wait that long to interview Macdonald, comparing it to the situation last year with the Colts when they had to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire HC Shane Steichen.

Macdonald is also having a second interview with the Washington Commanders this week, who have no restriction on speaking with him.

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks coaching search as the news is available.